Thousands Migrate to Participate in Women’s March

Thousands of people marched to defend their own human rights in front of the Arkansas State Capitol on Jan. 21.

According to the Arkansas Matters website approximately 7,000 people marched beside Capitol Ave.

One of the coordinators for the march, Cathy May said on Friday Jan. 20 that 4,500 women were currently registered for the event. She said she hoped to reach the 5,000 mark.

She said they were only expecting about 100 individuals to attend the event.

May said the coordinators have been preparing for the march since mid November.

She said she wants to empower people and let them know they can be the change.

She said she hopes the march accomplished bringing awareness to the issues women face in modern day times.

Men, women and children all marched together. Mothers and young children held hands.

One young girl carried a sign that said “I am the future.”

Women and men carried signs regarding human rights, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, and more.

There were several speakers at the march who spoke throughout the morning and the afternoon.

Lea Ann Crisp said she heard about the march through Pantsuit Nation.

Crisp said she wanted to be part of the march because they had never done a march before. She added that there were so many rights and she wanted to be part of that.

She said she loved it and enjoyed it and that it was a really good turnout.