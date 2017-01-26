Book Club Meets, Discusses Feminism

A book club called “Off the Shelf” held its first meeting at the Blue Sail in Donaghey Hall on Jan. 24.

A few University of Central Arkansas faculty members, alumnae, and students gathered around a table in Blue Sail and went around introducing themselves and their relationship to the groups chosen topic: Feminism.

The meeting was an introductory meeting and allowed potential members the chance to introduce themselves, discuss their thoughts on Feminism, clear up any misunderstandings they may have about it, and express their interest in the topic.

“I’m a feminist in the true sense of the word,” Graduate student, Lauren Judson said. Judson was one of the four main organizers of the group.

Jenifer Talbot, assistant professor of writing, is the main organizer alongside some of her other previous students.

“We were in class and we were talking about current issues, and we thought we should start a book club,” senior, Morgan Best said.

The club will start reading the book “Feminism is for Everybody” by Bel Hook and will discuss it in their next meeting in February.

Talbot said she felt this book was a good book to start with because of its accessibility, length, and foundation on the certain topics to be discussed.

” [Consider] what are some of the different ways to think about feminism? What are the different ways to enact them in our everyday lives?” Talbot said.

Talbot said she felt that it was an important topic to discuss in light of the most recent inauguration.

She said the groups chosen topic is a starting point and that they will see where it leads.

To learn more about the group see their google docs form for more information.

Photo by Des’ree Dallmann