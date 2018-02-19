Jewel Moore Nature Reserve Undergoes Controlled Burn

Lighting the north woods of the Jewel Moore Nature Reserve ablaze, student volunteers coordinated a controlled burn in the area on Monday, Feb. 12 in order to combat invasive species.

Upon first sight, figures scattered around the woods in helmets and oversized bright yellow full-bodied suits pouring fire throughout the underbrush may seem confusing or worrisome. However, though fire is often associated with danger, controlled or prescribed burns are highly beneficial to the environment.

“We do controlled burning because it serves a really really important ecological function. Naturally speaking, you would have fire burn through…every four to ten years through typically thunderstorm strikes. It helps get rid of invasive species that aren’t conditioned to do well in a fire regime, and lets the species that are conditioned for it thrive,” said Sam Probst, a coordinator and student worker in the reserve.

Starting at 1 p.m., five University of Central Arkansas students met with Dr. K. C. Larson, the faculty member that ultimately oversees the reserve. Two UCA environmental science graduates, Maia Larson and Coleman Little, also assisted with the burn. The burn only lasted a few hours.

Controlled burns are helpful management tools for natural areas. Not only can they immensely reduce the risk of a larger, uncontrolled fire breaking out later by consuming dead vegetative buildup, but they also help cycle nutrients through the ecosystem and can provide a formidable foe to invasive species throughout an area that aren’t prepared to thrive in a fire environment. In Jewel Moore, Chinese privet — a fast-growing shrub non-native to the state or even the country — is a serious and unwelcome invader.

“We’re hoping to get rid of any privet that’s just sprouted — the short stuff you can’t always see, and maybe even the seeds and seedlings,” said Dr. Larson.

Chinese privet presents many problems throughout the state of Arkansas. Being non-native, it has no niche to fill and no natural competitors within the ecosystems here. This allows privet to spread like wildfire, taking nutrients from the soils and choking out species that are actually native to Arkansas. UCA’s biology department fought fire with fire.

Little, who was executing most of the conflagration, taught graduate student Abbie Topham how to light fires. Together, they set fire to one small area at a time, eventually connecting them like pieces of a puzzle.

A concern of the volunteers was setting parts of the reserve on fire that weren’t scheduled to be burned. The north woods of Jewel Moore are neighbor to the large prairie, which in the dry winter months could easily have ignited via stray burning leaf litter carried on the wind.

Though Dr. Larson and Little had back-up plans and emergency fire paths carved out in case of an unexpected fire starting, volunteers watching their backs at all times and being instructed to put out unanticipated fires prevented the prairie from catching flame.

Burning a section of the reserve where privet has been known to grow and is expected to grow again allows management and conservation efforts to extinguish privet before privet can snuff out other species. Conservation and preservation are often thought of as the same thing; however, conservation seeks to promote the proper use of nature while preservation aims to keep nature from being used entirely.

Fire ecology on behalf of the biology department and student volunteers works to maintain the natural and historic beauty and environmental functionality that is Jewel Moore Nature Reserve for students and classes who

use the area and for the large diversity of plant and animal life alike.

Photo and video by Hunter Moore.