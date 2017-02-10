New Trampoline Park Coming to Conway

In late spring, Conway Towne Centre will be home to a new Urban Air adventure park that will offer wall-to-wall trampolines and other amusement attractions.

Urban Air CEO Michael Browning Jr. said the adventure parks’ feature rock walls, battle beams, obstacle courses, hanging swings, dodgeball, ropes courses, tubes, an area for children seven and under and trampolines.

The park offers weekly events and kids birthday party reservations seven days a week.

The Conway location, owned by Joe Toddy, will feature 10 attractions inside 40,000 square ft.

“It’s a unique and safe family experience and we want people to feel good about [their experience]when they leave,” Toddy said.

According to the Urban Air website, there is no age or height limit, but a waiver must be signed by every customer and must be updated every year.

Customers can purchase tickets for a variety of services including one to two hours of open jump, all access jumps, fitness classes and family nights.

Browning said he chose Conway Towne Center because it is conveniently located to other retail stores and restaurants.

“Parents can just drop off their kids and go on a date night,” Browning said.

Toddy said the location will bring more than 50 new jobs to Conway when construction is completed.

Urban Air has 46 locations open and under construction in the U.S. and 72 locations in the works. Some of these locations offer indoor skydiving and a sky track rollercoaster.

Urban Air began in 2011 when Browning Jr. and his father, Michael Browning Sr., opened their first trampoline park in Southlake, Texas.

“We began as a trampoline park, but now we’re more like and indoor amusement park. Trampolines are just one of the many attractions we offer,” Browning Jr. said. “Some may or may not enjoy all the trampolines so we wanted to offer more.”

The company is also working on 10 locations in the UK, 30 in Europe, and some in Australia and Lebanon.

“We have found the common thread between all nations in the world: they’re all looking for a fun experience for their families,” Browning Jr. said.

Browning Jr. said Urban Air won’t have trouble competing with other Central Arkansas trampoline parks because it’s not a trampoline park, it’s much more.

For more information about Urban Air visit www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com.

Image Courtesy of sqrea.com