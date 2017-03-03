Local Business Feature: Uncle T’s Deli Market

Uncle T’s Deli Market is a new deli and convenience store located on the ground floor of UCA’s Donaghey Hall.

The store has its grand opening on March 4, and is one of two stores under the Uncle T’s chain, the second store residing in Little Rock.

The store has a convenience store style in which customers can purchase groceries and various utilities and also contains a deli that specializes in sandwiches, hot dogs, and other typical deli foods.

“The product we’ve become known for is our sandwiches,“ said Jerrye Woods, one Uncle T’s owners. “We hand-slice the meat that goes into them, which you don’t see very often anymore. Customers are able to get food the way they want it here at Uncle T’s.”

The store is family-owned, with the Conway location owned by siblings Jerrye and Ron Woods while the Little Rock location is operated by their brother William Woods Jr.

Their Little Rock location was first established in 1980, nearly five decades prior to the opening of the new Conway location.

They’ve served generations of Little Rock customers in the half-century that their doors have been opened.

“We’ve been around for a long time,” said Woods. “We started as a grocery store called Braswell’s Mini Grocery in Little Rock back in the late 1960’s. We became Uncle T’s in the early 1980’s when we moved up the street to our current location. Uncle T stands for Uncle Tillman Green, my brother and I’s great uncle. The reason we named it after him is because he owned a small grocery store himself in Sunset, Arkansas, which is a little community within Marion, Arkansas”.

The Woods siblings take pride in the product that they deliver as well as the rich history that marks its development and quality.

“We have a great product, and, with our new location, we want everyone to come down and try it,” said co-owner Ron Woods.

In addition to walk-ins, the store also features call-in and online orders, giving customers the option to order deli items outside of the store. These options can be found on the store’s website uncletmarket.com

The store is open 7 am to 9 pm from Monday through Thursday, 7 am to 10 pm on Fridays and 9 am to 11 pm on Saturdays. The store is closed on Sundays.

Photo courtesy of uncletmarket.com