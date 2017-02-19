Local Business Feature: The Ride

The Ride in Conway is a full-service bicycle shop that helps the Conway community get into cycling, located at 2100 Meadowlake road.

The Ride offers services from bike tune-ups, maintenance packages, bike fittings, free educational classes, and more.

“If you can name it or think of it, we probably do it,” the owner, Erik Leamon said.

Erik and the staff offer educational class year around which includes a bike 101 class the last Sunday of the month at 4 p.m.

“In bike 101 we teach the very basic like how to change a flat, how to share the road with traffic and how to properly care and maintain your bicycle,” Leamon said.

Leamon said that someone can expect to pay $300 to $700 dollars when getting into cycling but it has a low-cost maintenance after the initial cost.

Customer representative C.B.Brinkley said, “It’s a very economical mode of transportation when you are having to pay for education. It’s something you can commute to class and then during the weekend you can go out and ride with friends.”

The Ride has weekly group rides which include a Saturday ride that starts at the store around 8:00 a.m. or 9 a.m. and has two or three different length options which return back to the store at the end of the ride for coffee and breakfast.

“Conway is a great way to get around by bike, whether it be commuting, running errands, going out with friends, it’s just a blast to get around town,” Leamon said. Of course, it is healthy and besides that, cycling gives you a sensation of clearness, it almost feels like flying.”

The Ride is open Monday thru Thursday from 10 a.m.to 6 p.m, Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m to 3 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on The Ride visit therideonline.net, visit their Facebook, Twitter or call them by phone at (501) 764-4500.

Image Courtesy of therideonline.net