Local Business Feature: Studio B

Studio B, located at 2501 Dave Ward Dr. suite A10, is owned and operated by Arkansas Certified Cosmetologist Bhavana Patel and offers eyebrow threading and other salon services.

Eyebrow threading is a hair-removal technique that serves as an alternative to waxing or tweezing for sensitive skin, and Studio B offers the service for a fee of $10.

Patel has been threading eyebrows since 1994. She began threading in California before moving to Arkansas and working from her home, until she eventually purchased her own studio.

“Eyebrow threading is better for your skin, provides a better shape, lasts longer, and slows down your hair growth.” Patel said.

People generally prefer eyebrow threading opposed to other methods of eyebrow grooming due to the fact that it is relatively painless and can be done in a timely manner.

“Eyebrows have to be looking fresh!” sophomore Bailey Carter said. “Studio B couldn’t be more personable with their customers. The times I have gone have not been short of good laughs and great vibes! Anyone who needs their eyebrows done for a formal, a wedding, or even an everyday prowl on the town, go to Studio B!”

Other services provided by the studio include threading of selected areas of the face, Henna on the head or hand, facials, face, arm, under arm, leg, back, stomach, and brazilian waxing, and a variety of hair maintenances that are specialized for all hair types.

The hair maintenances, provided by stylist Patricia Phillips, include men, women, and children haircuts, shampooing and styling, deep conditioning, perms, braiding, sew in extensions, crochets, and cornrows.

The studio is opened Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Threading requires no appointment.

For more information visit the Facebook page Studio B – Threading & Salon.