Local Business Feature: Stoby’s Restaurant

Since 1980, Stoby’s Restaurant has been an essential factor of Conway culture. When one thinks of popular attractions Conway has to offer, Stoby’s is usually at the top of the list.

With their wide selection of menu items, it’s no wonder why the restaurant is a staple in Conway cuisine. They offer everything from mile-high sandwiches, fresh desserts, to their famous cheese dip–the item which put Stoby’s on the map.

In March of 2016, Stoby’s original location on Donaghey St. was severely damaged in a fire.

While the fire was contained to the kitchen, smoke damaged the rest of the building, causing the business to abandon the original location and open a new one–Stoby’s Express.

Stoby’s Express was created after the fire as a way to provide Conway with the food and atmosphere they craved.

Located in a small renovated house near the downtown end of Prince St., Stoby’s express is turning out all the same food the original held with the convenience of a drive-thru.

While Stoby’s Express has been enjoying success at it’s location in Downtown Conway, plans are underway to restore Stoby’s original Donaghey location to it’s former glory.

Current general manager Matthew Young said that Stoby’s isn’t just a restaurant to Conway, but rather a way to give back and enhance the community.

“It’s almost like you’re a part of the neighborhood,” Young said. “We did our pancake breakfast every Sunday, where we’d bring in charitable organizations and help them raise money.”

Young went on to say that the restaurant is also a way to bring people together, providing a hub of interaction in the city.

“When you come in there, you usually run into someone you know, and it creates this atmosphere that is very unique in Conway,” Young said.

Young said that morale at the company was as strong as ever, and that everyone is eager to move forward with the rebuilding.

Construction on the new location is expected to be completed in the summer of 2017.

A separate Stoby’s location is also open in Russellville, and is just as lucrative as it’s Conway counterpart.

Arkansas Technical University sophomore Bryson Jones said Stoby’s is one of his favorite places in Russellville to grab a bite to eat.

“I love Stoby’s. It’s such a great atmosphere and the food is so good,” Jones said. “I love their chicken finger baskets.”

Young said the new location will differ slightly from the original design, improving on elements in the original ground plan, while maintaining the original flair particular to Stoby’s.

“The main dining room will look exactly the same. We wanted to keep that as close to the original as possible,” Young said. “We will have a little bit more room, you won’t have to go through the kitchen to go to the bathroom, which I think a lot of people are going to like.”

Photo Courtesy of whatsupwithus.wordpress.com