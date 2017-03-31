Local Business Feature: Mosaique

After nearly a two-year wait since the beginning of Donaghey Hall’s construction, UCA finally welcomes its first on-campus bar.

Mosaique held its grand opening March 20 several months after it was expected to open.

The newest addition to the line of retail under Donaghey Hall located at 250 Donaghey Ave. , Mosaique, is an American-Style eatery that includes a fully-stocked bar.

It is an independent restaurant, owned by Conway locals Johnny Ho and Alex Tyler and managed by bartender Marcus Fisher.

“The goal of our restaurant is to make sure that when you come here your food is a great experience, your drinks are a great experience and then when you leave you’re in a very euphoric state of mind.” Fisher said.

The bar has also brought more jobs to students.

“Working here is fun, sophisticated and classy.” UCA junior and Mosaique hostess Eyona Goree said. “I live in Donaghey, so working here is very convenient.”

The menu offers a variety of foods, whether you are craving a Mosaique Grilled Cheese ($6) or Lobster Tails ($38), all made by executive chef Phil Stewart.

Fisher said the Louisiana Redfish is one of the best entrees the menu has to offer.

The specialty drink menu includes a Sugar Bear, which is a grape martini made for students 21 and older.

Mosaique owners also said they encourage any UCA organization to utilize their space for any events they may want to plan.

Mosaique is open Monday-Thursday 11:00 a.m-9:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11:00 a.m-9:30 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The bar is open Thursday 9:30 p.m.-2:00 a.m. and Friday-Saturday 10:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m.

For more information visit the Facebook page @mosaiquebistro or call (501)3586881.

Photo by Cassidy Kendall