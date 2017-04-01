Conway Regional Holds 16th Annual Women’s Health Fair

Women from all over Conway received five hours of free health screenings and consultations March 31 at the Conway Regional Health and Fitness Center.

The 16th annual In Her Honor Women’s health fair featured several booths purchased by dental and health services around Conway and was open to the general public.

Some of the booths at the event included a group promoting diabetes education and culinary medicine, Laboratory Services, Conway Regional Behavioral Health, Home care services, Cancer services, dental clinics and more.

Retha Rider, 73, was waiting in line for laboratory services.

“This gives a women a chance to come and do these screenings, and I think it is great,” Rider said. “Coming and being able to check your blood pressure and bone density and have your blood drawn and it’s a free service for the community; it is great.”

According to the flier, the fair offered glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure and vision screenings.

The Women’s Imaging booth was offering free bone density heal scans for women age 50 and over.

In the booth next to it, licensed massage therapists from the Chiropractic Wellness Center were giving out free back massages.

Another booth was occupied by Maghan Mallett an advanced practice nurse who was promoting the Conway Regional medical clinic and after-hours clinic.

She said the after-hours clinic would be a useful resource for students considering the hours of the on-campus health clinic.

“I used to work there,” Mallett said. “I know there is the ER, but [the after-hours clinic]would be a good place for students to go if they had a sinus infection or something.”

At the dental clinic’s booth dental assistant Hayley Seiter spoke about the importance of dental health.

“Periodontal disease is linked to heart disease,” Seiter said. “So [dental health]is important for overall health.”

Support group leader for Parkinson’s disease, Bronnie Rose occupied another table at the fair.

She was giving out pamphlets and fliers educating participants on symptoms of Parkinson’s.

Conway Regional’s In Her Honor Women’s Health Fair is held every year around the beginning of April.

Photo by Des’ree Dallmann