Conway Locals Come Together to Serve Homeless

Project Homeless Connect hosted a free event to help homeless individuals and families from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Parish Hall.

“Project Homeless Connect is committed to connecting individuals and families experiencing homelessness with the services and care they need to move forward at no cost to them” Tiffany Caldwell, event coordinator, said.

Melissa McWilliams, another organizer, said this project is made to help homeless individuals and families get connections to services they may have difficulty finding.

She said the service providers deliver as many of their services on-site and that the services of Project Homeless Connect depend on the resources available in the community.

McWilliams said it is their goal to do this event throughout Arkansas.



According to Project Homeless Connect’s Facebook page, “Services could included: housing; legal; mental health; dental and vision; veteran’s assistance; employment assistance; hospitality; hair cuts; clothing; food supplies; a meal; homeless court; care packages and more.”

Judge David L. Reynolds was at the event for homeless court. If they had traffic or misdemeanor warrants they were allowed to sign up for homeless courts though the Conway Adult Education Center and Department of Human Services. Judge Reynolds was forgiving warrants in exchange for community service.

Care packages were also provided.

The care packages included tissue, dental hygiene kits, hand sanitizer, paper, gift cards, bottled water, forks, spoons, and napkins, washcloths, cotton swabs, hand wipes, gum or candy, a first aid kit, a travel can opener, a poncho, a brush or a comb, a stamped envelope, ink pen, safelink phone app, razor and shaving cream, shampoo and conditioner, chapstick, lotion, deodorant, body wash or soap, and feminine hygiene products.

“The event went good. We are still trying to get all of our numbers of the individuals and families we helped last night,” McWilliams said.

The Project Homeless Connect Arkansas was founded on April 04, 2016.

It was given the name for a special event designed to give homeless individuals and families access to a wide range of support services all under one roof.

The first Project Homeless Connect was in 1998 in San Francisco.

Photo Courtesy of Project Homeless Connect’s Facebook Page