UCA welcomes 19 recruits on national signing day

On Feb. 7, which is national signing day, the University of Central Arkansas signed 20 new recruits into the football program.

National Signing day is when high school seniors and junior college transfers can sign a binding National Letter of Intent for college football with a school that is a member of the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association)

According to ucasports , the breakdown by state includes: eight student-athletes from Texas, four from Mississippi, three from Florida and Arkansas, and one from Louisiana. `

Signees Include:

Alex Bridges – OL – 6-5, 315 – John Tyler HS – Tyler, TX – Cisco Community College (Cisco, TX)

Dylan Desper – OL – 6-4, 290 – Madison(Miss.) Central HS Jones County Community College (Ellisville, MS)

Duke Upshaw – CB – 6-0, 180 – Baldwin (Miss.) HS- East Mississippi Community College (Scuba, MS)

Raleigh “Reiv” Wood – LS – 6-2, 210, Grenada (Miss.) HS East Mississippi Community College (Scuba, MS)

Taylor Wallace – P – 6-1, 200 – Jackson (Miss.) Prep– Jones County Community College (Ellisville, MS)

Cameron Myers– RB – 6-1, 185 – Durant High School (Plant City, FL)

Jacob Ingram – DT – 6-2, 300– West Monroe High School (West Monroe, LA)

Will Burgess – OL– 6-4, 330, Lake Hamilton High School (Lake Hamilton, AR)

Jaylin Hendrix – OL – 6-4, 315 – Everman High School (Everman, TX)

Jon Campbell– DT – 6-1, 285 – Klein Oak High School (Spring, TX)

Alejandro Ramirez – DT – 6-2, 300 – Har-Ber High School (Springdale, AR)

Logan Jessup– DT– 6-3, 275 – Wynne High School (Wynne, AR)

Abbott Ashiofu– DE – 6-4, 235 – Kempner High School (Sugarland, TX)

Jeremiah Gray – DE – 6-3, 225 – Dallas Skyline High School (Dallas, TX)

Austin Eldridge– TE – 6-3, 240 – Plant City High School (Plant City, FL)

Bennie Smith – WR – 5-8, 175 – Klein Oak High School (Spring, TX)

Imani Partlow–CB – 5-11, 180 – Jones High School (Orlando, Fla.)

Cameron Godfrey – DB– 6-0, 175 – Klein Collins High School (Spring, TX)

Demauryon Holmes – OLB – 6-2, 200 – Mansfield Legacy High School (Mansfield, TX)

The Bears are coming off a 10-3 season that led them to the second round of the FCS Playoffs.