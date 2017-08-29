Sorority Profiles: Alpha Sigma Alpha

Potential New Members: 47

Active Members: 150

Greek Letters: ΑΣΑ

Nickname: Alpha Sig

Motto: Aspire, Seek, Attain

Mascot: Ladybug

Symbol: Crown

Colors: Crimson and Pearl White

Jewel: Pearl and Ruby

Flower: Narcissus and Aster

National Philanthropy: Special Olympics; S. June Smith Center

Local Site: ucaalphasig.com

Local Founding Date: March 4, 1944

National Site: alphasigmaalpha.org

National Founding Date: November 15, 1901 at State Female Normal School (now Longwood University) in Farmville, Virginia.

Executive Officers:

Kylie Johnson – President

Hallie Banning – Vice President of Public Relations and Recruitment

Hailey Oosterloo – Vice President of Alumnae and Heritage

Hailey Thomas – Vice President of New Member Education

Angel Breaux – Secretary

Jordan Collier – Treasurer

Sarah Barakat – Programming and Ritual

Information compiled from the UCA website and both the national and local Alpha Sigma Alpha websites.

Photos contributed by Kylie Johnson.