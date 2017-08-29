Sorority Profiles: Alpha Sigma Alpha

Potential New Members: 47
Active Members: 150
Greek Letters: ΑΣΑ
Nickname: Alpha Sig
Motto: Aspire, Seek, Attain
Mascot: Ladybug
Symbol: Crown
Colors: Crimson and Pearl White
Jewel: Pearl and Ruby
Flower: Narcissus and Aster
National Philanthropy: Special Olympics; S. June Smith Center
Local Site: ucaalphasig.com
Local Founding Date: March 4, 1944
National Site: alphasigmaalpha.org
National Founding Date: November 15, 1901 at State Female Normal School (now Longwood University) in Farmville, Virginia.
Executive Officers:
Kylie Johnson – President
Hallie Banning – Vice President of Public Relations and Recruitment
Hailey Oosterloo – Vice President of Alumnae and Heritage
Hailey Thomas – Vice President of New Member Education
Angel Breaux – Secretary
Jordan Collier – Treasurer
Sarah Barakat – Programming and Ritual
Information compiled from the UCA website and both the national and local Alpha Sigma Alpha websites.
Photos contributed by Kylie Johnson.