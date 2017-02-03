UCA Welcomes 26 Recruits on National Signing Day

Feb. 1, on this day the University of Central Arkansas signed 26 new recruits into the football program.

Feb. 1 is National Signing Day, and National Signing day is when high school seniors and junior college transfers can sign a binding National Letter of Intent for college football with a school that is a member of the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association)

According to ucasports , the breakdown by state includes: eight student-athletes from Arkansas, five each from Mississippi, Florida and Texas, and one each from Missouri and Louisiana.

Signees Include:

A’Javius Brown – DT – 6-2, 315 – Forest Hill (Miss.) HS,

Koby Foster – DT – 6-2, 315 – Manvel (Texas) HS,

Caden Brown – DT – 6-1, 285 – Dardanelle (Ark.) HS,

Vincent Butler – RB – 5-9, 175, Brandon (Miss.) HS,

Reggio Dean – LB – 5-11, 200 – NE Jones HS (Laurel, Miss.) – Miss. Gulf Coast CC,

Hunter Eskola – QB – 6-2, 180 – Little Rock, Ark. – Joe T. Robinson HS,

Cameron Gergley – CB – 6-0, 180, Winter Park (Fla.) HS – Univ. of South Florida,

Luke Hales – QB – 6-2, 225 – Greenwood (Ark.) HS,

Deandre Herman – DB – 5-11, 175 – Baytown, Texas – Goose Creek Memorial HS,

Sanderson Hines – OL – 6-2, 290 – Little Rock, Ark. – Joe T. Robinson HS,

Dre Matthews – LB – 5-11, 225 – DeFuniak Springs, Fla. – Walton HS,

Justin Morris – DE – 6-3, 225 – Dallas, Texas – Parish Episcopal HS,

Brandon Myers – WR – 6-3, 195 – Plant City, Fla. – Durant HS,

Colby Peterson – CB – 5-11, 180 – Round Rock, Texas – Cedar Ridge HS,

Jim Philistin – DT – 6-2, 270 – Lake Worth, Fla. – Park Vista HS – Highland (Kan.) CC,

Hayden Ray – PK – 5-11, 160 – Bryant (Ark.) HS,

Vidal Scott – DT – 6-2, 260 – Pensacola, Fla. – West Florida Tech HS,

Jack Short – TE – 6-4, 240 – Bentonville (Ark.) HS,

Will Siler – LS – 5-11, 230 – Searcy (Ark.) HS,

Caleb Stokes – ATH – 6-3, 230 – Russellville (Ark.) HS,

Michael Ware – DB – 5-11, 180 – Vicksburg, Miss. – Warren Central HS – Southwest Miss. CC,

Cameron Webb – OL – 6-4, 280 – Monroe, La. – Ouachita Parish HS,

Lester Wells – WR – 5-11, 180 – Natchez, Miss. – Adams County Christian – Miss. Gulf Coast CC,

Reid Williams – LS – 6-0, 220 – Saint Charles (Mo.) West HS,

Lujuan Winningham – WR – 6-4, 185 – Humble, Texas – Atascocita HS

The Bears signed 13 players for defense and 12 for offense. Most of those defensive players were defensive lineman.

Coming off their season the Bears’ defense ranked first in the Southland conference in; scoring defense, total defense, rushing defense, and pass defense efficiency.

