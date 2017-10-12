UCA Football Team Remains Undefeated In Conference Play

The Bears football team (4-1, 3-0 SLC) defeated the Houston Baptist University Huskies (1-4, 0-3 SLC) 27-7 on

Oct. 7 in Houston, Texas.

Sophomore running back Keshawn Ledet said the team started off flat during the first half, giving HBU momentum, but the team was happy for a win in such a tough environment.

HBU senior running back B.J. Kelly ran in a 7-yard touchdown, scoring HBU’s only touchdown of the game.

UCA senior wide receiver Roman Gordon tied the game before the first quarter ended after receiving a 26-yard pass from senior quarterback Hayden Hildebrand.

It took the Bears nearly the entire second quarter to take the lead with a 36-yard touchdown pass from

Hildebrand to freshman wide receiver Brandon Myers.

It took the Bears over half of the third quarter before Hildebrand ran in a touchdown from 1 yard out, scoring the

third touchdown of the night for the Bears and putting the score at 21-7.

The game ended with UCA placekicker Matt Cummins kicking two field goals during the fourth quarter, resulting in a final score of 27-7.

“Houston Baptist came out with a good game plan and really gave us some fits early, but we persevered and had some guys step up and make some plays and it was good to get out of there with a win,” Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand said the Oct. 14 game against Stephen F. Austin University should be no different. He said if UCA plays smart football they should get the result they are looking for.

Junior wide receiver Jakari Dillard said the passing game was great during the game, commending both Myers and Gordon for their success.

He also commended the defense as a whole for forcing numerous turnovers throughout the game.

“The target on our back is just continuously growing every week,” junior running back Cedric Battle said, “so we have to keep preparing and playing better to be 1-0 at the end of every week.”

The next game will be held at Estes Stadium against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.