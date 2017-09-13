UCA Bears Take Home Win Against Murray State

The UCA Football team traveled to Murray, Kentucky Sept. 8 and left with a 41-13 victory against Murray State.

Junior wide receiver Dwayne Smith said that after last week’s loss against Kansas State University, he thinks the team corrected its mistakes during last weeks practice and it showed on the field with MSU.

According to the UCA Sports website, the Bears have never lost to MSU in the last five games. Using that as a motivating factor, they distanced themselves from MSU on the scoreboard early into the game with a 21-point second quarter, putting them in the lead at half time with a score of 31-6.

The Bears held a strong defense in the first half while MSU consistently passed the ball. Within two quarters, MSU only accumulated 14 rushing yards and didn’t score its first touchdown until midway through the second quarter.

“I think we played good and worked together, and I feel like we are about to start our winning streak again with another win in this upcoming game,” sophomore running back Carlos Blackman said.

Senior wide receiver Jose Moore said after losing the past two program games this was a game the team really wanted to win. Moore knew if they came out and played physically well and protected the ball then they could win this game.

“Tonight was a great much needed win, I think the team came out and played really well on both sides of the ball,” junior running back Cedric Battle said. “The upcoming game is the start of conference, it’s time to lay it all on the line every week, from here on out.”

Sophomore running back Keshawn Ledet said the team is glad they got the win tonight, and they are excited to play in front of the fans.

The Bears will be playing their Southland Conference opener against Southeastern Louisiana next Sept. 23 at 7:15 p.m. at Estes Stadium.