UCA appoints new head coach

During the half time of the Men’s UCA basketball game against University of Arkansas at Little Rock at the Farris center, offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Nathan Brown was announced as the new UCA head football coach.

Brown received a bachelors degree in business education from the university of Central Arkansas in 2009. He was also a record-setting four-year starter at quarterback, when he was at UCA. Winning awards like Southland conference player of the year and Southland conference offensive player of the year.

He began as a volunteer coach for the Bears in 2009, worked his way up to offensive coordinator and was an instrumental part in the Bears successful 2017 season.

Since Steve Campbell made his announcement of his leaving on Thursday players like Senior cornerback Tre Smith and redshirt sophomore Juan Jackson have been campaigning for Brown on twitter. Saying things like “Gotta be @NathanBrown for HC (head coach).” and “let’s get this done then.”