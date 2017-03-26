Sugar Bears Lose First NCAA Game to Longhorns

The University of Central Arkansas women’s basketball team lost 78-50 in the first round matchup against the University of Texas on March 17 in Austin, TX.

“Texas was a good team; we knew that going into the game,” junior Kierra Jordan said.

Coming into the game the Sugar Bears (26-5, 16-2 SLC) won 17 games in a row and the Longhorns (25-8, 15-3 SLC) lost their previous game against West Virginia in the Big 12 tournament.

Dominating UCA 48-20 in the first half, the University of Texas shot 63.3 percent from the field goal and 60 percent from the three-pointer.

Senior guard Maggie Proffitt scored 10 points; she was the only starter with points in the first half.

In the middle of the third quarter the Sugar Bears went on a 16-4 run and outscored the Longhorns, 23-14 in the third quarter, making the score 62-43.

In the final quarter the Sugar Bears scored seven points.

Texas scored 10 of its 16 points from layups, in the closing frame, to win the game with a score of 78-50.

“They were bigger, faster, and stronger and they played well.” Jordan said.

According to ucasports,” the Sugar Bears battled nearly evenly with the Longhorns over the final 30 minutes, including a one-point advantage in the second and third quarters combined, but were done in by a slow start in afirst quarter in which they fell behind 24-4 and were unable to fully bounce back against the larger Longhorns.”

The Sugar Bears didn’t shoot well against the Longhorns making just 20 of 63 field goal attempts. Proffitt finished the game with 17 points and senior forward Taylor Baudoin had 14 points and also sophomore guard Olivia McWilliams and junior forward Kiera Jordan had six points.

Texas doubled UCA in second-chance points 18-9, and had a 40 to 18 advantage on points in the paint.

“Our plans for the off season are to pick up where we left off and return how we ended,” McWilliams said.

The University of Texas is currently in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA tournament and are scheduled to face Stanford on March 24.

Photo Courtesy of Ucasports.com