Sugar Bears hand Ladyjacks loss

The UCA women’s basketball team won their game 67-63 against Stephen F. Austin University’s Ladyjacks Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at SFA in Nacogdoches, TX.

In the beginning of the first quarter the Ladyjacks (15-3, 6-1 SouthLand Conference) were holding a steady lead with 13-15 until they were tied with 15-15.

A two-point shot scored by junior center Kierra Jordan put them in first for only a few minutes with 15-15 until they were outscored again with 15-18. Jordan scored once more with 17-18.

Near the end of the first quarter a three-point shot taken by junior forward Taylor Baudoin with nine seconds left on the clock landed the Sugar Bears (14-4, 6-2 SouthLand Conference) in the lead with 20-18.

“No one prepares to start out slow, we are still a work in progress,” Women’s Basketball Head Coach Sandra Rushing said. “I don’t really have an answer as to how to fix it, but we’re getting better.”

The Sugar Bears lost their lead in the second quarter with 35-36 until two freethrows by senior guard Maggie Proffitt landed them back on top with 41-36.

In the third quarter the Sugar Bears managed an 11-point lead over the Ladyjacks with 47-36 and 49-38. They ended the quarter with a 10-point lead of 55-45.

The Sugar Bears held the advantage until the last half of the fourth quarter when the Ladyjacks slowly crept up on their lead with 61-61. The Sugar Bears and Ladyjacks tied once more with 63-63 until a layup by Jordan put them back in first with 65-63.

Baudoin scored the winning freethrow with only 3 seconds left on the clock resulting in a 67-63 victory for the Sugar Bears.

“I think we all trusted in each other to come down and make big plays when we needed them,” Proffitt said. “We had to just stay aggressive and play to win instead of playing not to lose.”

Proffitt led the team with 19 points scored, Baudoin with 17, senior guard Brianna Mullins with 14, Jordan with 12, senior center Raquel Logan with 3 and sophomore guard Olivia McWilliams with 2. The game lasted over 2 hours.

“I think overall we really came together and battled,” Proffitt said. “We knew it would be a close fought game that would come down to the wire and I think at the end we wanted it more.”

Rushing believes her team did well and fought with a lot of heart. She said there was an opportunity for the team to “tank” the game, but they kept fighting and claimed the victory.

“I’m proud of [the team], they believed and they had a lot of confidence,” Rushing said. “That’s what made them win in the end.”

All statistics come from ucasports.com.