UCA football Head Coach finds new home

On Friday at 1p.m central standard time UCA’s former head coach Steve Campbell will be formally introduced as the South Alabama Jaguars Head Coach at a press conference in the South Alabama football field house and on JagnationTV.com.

Campbell signed a four-year, $600,000 per year contract with the Jaguars, according to University of South Alabama Athletic Director Joel Erdmann, which includes other performance incentives.

The first announcement was made thursday afternoon by Jaguars Athletic Director Joel Erdmann, who has been looking for a new Head coach since Joey Jones resigned after the Jaguars final game of the 2017 season. Where they finished 8th in the Sun Belt with a 4-8 record. This season Campbell and his former team went 10-2 overall and 9-0 in conference winning the Southland Conference championship.

According to theleafchronicle.com website, Austin Peay football coach Will Healy was a candidate for the head coaching job at South Alabama, until he signed a contract extension with Austin Peay.

The South Alabama Jaguars football team is going into their 10th season as a program, their eighth season in the FBS and their seventh season in the Sun Belt and they’re hoping new Head Coach Steve Campbell will bring in a winning tradition.

“Coach Campbell is a great person. He instilled his values in our program and we are thankful,” Athletic Director Brad Teague said. “We will work aggressively to find a new coach next week. Early signing day or not. I think it is important to get the right person.”