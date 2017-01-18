Bears Lose Third Conference Game to Islanders

The University of Central Arkansas Bears lost 88-81 to the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders on Jan. 14. Kamba said Texas A&M was a challenging team to play. He said it was on their home court and conference games are always hard to win. “Overall we played with effort but we just made mental errors and weren’t aggressive enough to blow our lead open,” Kamba said. Junior Guard Mathieu Kamba had two rebounds from a double-double. According to UCA sports Kamba scored a total of 27 points during the game. UCA sports says he scored 10 out of 13 free-throw shots, along with eight rebounds and scored eight out of nine from the field. According to UCA sports during the second half of the game there were 12 lead changes and the Bears and Islanders tied eight times. Junior Point Guard Jordan Howard scored 16 points during the game. According to UCA sports he scored a three-pointer with about 26 seconds left. “As conference has begun we’ve played some of our best basketball together, and I believe it's from our hard-nosed and extremely tough non-conference schedule that had us battle-tested,” Howard said. He also said the team played good in stretches but had too many letdowns and allowed too many runs during the game. The UCA Bears play the McNeese State University Cowboys at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Photo Courtesy of ucasports.com