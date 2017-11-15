Bears Football Team Wins, Secures SLC Title

The UCA Bears football team (9-1, 8-0 SLC) secured the Southland conference title after defeating the University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-9, 1-7 SLC) on Nov. 11 in San Antonio, Texas.

The win continues UCA’s domination in the Southland conference, remaining undefeated.

The Bears started the game strong, with sophomore safety Juan Jackson getting a 43-yard pick-6 on UIW’s first pass of the game.

UIW kicker freshman Jose Perez kicked a 49-yard field goal a little over four minutes later and put the score at 7-3.

Senior wide receiver Roman Gordan then received a 9-yard touchdown pass.

Senior wide receiver Brandon Cox then received two touchdown passes, one for 69 yards and the other for 9 yards, widening UCA’s lead.

This trend continued the rest of the game.

UIW scored only one more time with a 49-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Breylann McCollum.

Senior quarterback Hayden Hildebrand said the team needs to stay focused the rest of the way.

“We just need to stay focused and not look too far ahead. Execute the way we know how. I think we have just

focused on one game at a time all season—really prepared well for every team we have played,” he said.

Hildebrand said he was satisfied after securing the Southland Conference title.

“It’s been a long time coming and it’s a great feeling knowing we’ve accomplished at least one of the goals we set

early in the year,” he said.

According to UCASports, coach Steve Campbell said that when he recruited the players four years ago he told them they would have a chance to play for a championship.

He said that now that they are champions, “no one can take that away from them.”

The Bears have one regular season game left against Albilene Christian University at Estes Stadium in Conway.

Albilene is 2-8 on the year with a 2-6 conference record, and is also on a five-game losing streak.