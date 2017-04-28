Woman Seizes While Driving, Crashes Into UCA Fence

A silver Buick ran off the road and crashed into the fencing surrounding the UCA track and soccer fields at 6:40 p.m. on April 27, this Thursday evening.

The driver of the car said she is a diabetic and had a seizure while driving, causing her run off the road, over the sidewalk and crash into the South side of the fencing.

The woman was alone in the car and was driving herself to a walking group that meets on UCA campus.

No other drivers were involved in the accident. The driver was checked into MEMS and has been released.

It is currently unknown how much damage was done to the fencing.

Photo by William Middleton.