SGA Votes to Approve Graduate Organization

SGA voted unanimously to approve the SGA Graduate organization and voted to state their opposition to HB 1249 during their meeting on March 8.

The vote for an SGA graduate organization not only passed with a full majority, but with a standing ovation. Graduate Representative Ethan Clement cried tears of joy.

The majority of Senators also voted in favor of a resolution stating SGA’s opposition to HB 1249. The resolution passed with 36 yesses and two abstentions.

“As a group, we should be able to make [this]vote for all the diverse groups on campus,” Clement said.

Senior Class Representative Emilia Barrick also voted in favor of the resolution.

“This is how we feel and this is how the university feels,” Barrick said.

Junior Class Representative Blake Bryant abstained from the vote. He said that the price a licensed concealed carry permit holder spends on a gun is expensive and he doubts that licensed concealed gun owners will cause a shoot-out with UCA police.

Later, Coordinator of Leadership and Engagement Cindy Lea spoke to SGA about gender inclusive language.

“I’ve seen more and more [people who identify as transgender]being treated like they have no humanity,” Lea said. “We need to treat them with autonomy and respect.”

SGA also unanimously voted to allocate $1,000 from SAFA funding for UCA’s Day of Giving, which would match the donations given by students.

“We want to be absolutely fair, we have the money for it,” Vice President of Finance and senior Ryan Pfaff said. “As much as we can be involved, we should be involved.”

SGA also voted to allocate around $8,000 from SAFA funding for Judah Chorale to help them pay their musicians and compile performers. The $8,000 was only a portion of the funds requested by Judah Chorale.

“More money [for Judah Chorale]would be unfair for other organizations,” College of Business Representative Dave Beale said.

SGA will have another “Lunch with a Senator” on March 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the cafeteria and will have their Alumni Cookout on April 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. A location has not yet been chosen.