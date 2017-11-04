Senior Ashlin Stock Crowned Homecoming Queen

Bright lights, band music and a cheering crowd filled the air as senior Ashlin Stock was named the 2017 UCA homecoming queen during halftime on Oct. 29.

Stock said being on homecoming court was a humbling experience, and that the group of girls on the court was amazing.

“I was very honored to be a part of it,” Stock said. “I never in a million years would have pictured myself in that position. It was such an honor, and I can’t even begin to describe how thankful I am for the opportunity to be a part of the homecoming experience.”

She was nominated to the homecoming court by the Delta Zeta sorority and Kappa Sigma fraternity.

Stock said becoming homecoming queen means she will serve as a representative for the university.

As queen, Stock will be responsible for attending events throughout the year and crowning next year’s queen.

Stock said she thought all of the women on the court deserved of the title of homecoming queen.

Stock said she’s eager to share the honor with her family and Delta Zeta sisters.

Stock is studying applied mathematics, serves on SGA as senior class president and was recently named one of the new co-directors of Student Orientation Staff.

Carrie and Vance Stock said they are elated that their daughter was crowned UCA homecoming queen.

“I am so happy for her and super proud of her,” Vance said.

Stock was escorted by her father, while her mother waited in the bleachers to hear the announcement of the new queen.

“It has been a thrill and an adventure for her to have been nominated and then to be named queen because I know that she was just as thrilled to just have been nominated and then to be named queen,” Carrie said. “To be

honored by her student body means an enormous amount to her.”

Last year’s homecoming queen Lauren Morris was at the event to crown the new queen.

Several former homecoming queens were also on the field during the event, and greeted Ashlin after the

announcement.