Private Lands Biologist Lectures on Wildlife Conservation

Clint Johnson of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission talked wildlife conservation and management in central Arkansas in his lecture to UCA biology students on Feb 17.

Johnson, a private lands biologist in the wildlife management division of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, spoke about the purpose of the agency, the management of wildlife for the benefit of local ecosystems, funding of the commission from various sources, how he restores damaged habitats, population surveys, animal health, invasive species control and historical conservation and changes in the various Arkansas habitats and ecology.

He said that his job was important because it both protected dwindling species of plants and animals that are important to ecosystems in Arkansas, and helped to control invasive ones that might threaten those same ecosystems.

Johnson said he works with the company to collect data, and present the information to a commission of layman, who are mostly fishermen, sportsmen and hunters.

Johnson’s lecture discussed the mission of the commission.

According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s webpage, “The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission plays an important role in keeping The Natural State true to its name. During the last 100 years, the agency has overseen the protection, conservation and preservation of various species of fish and wildlife in Arkansas. This is done through habitat management, fish stocking, hunting and fishing regulations, and a host of other programs.”

Junior Hannah Butler spoke about the lecture.

“Clint Johnson’s talk was very cool, especially for biology students that are looking to one day get into conservation, Butler said. It is a great opportunity to see why organizations like the Game and Fish Commission do what they do”.

The conservation programs run by the Game and Fish Commission are, according to their web page, Acres for Wildlife, Aquatic Resources Education, Arkansas Stream Team, Arkansas Tournament Information (ATIP), Black Bass Program, Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP), Family and Community Fishing Program, Private Lands Program, Trumpeter Swan Restoration and Reporting.

Photo by Lauren Swaim