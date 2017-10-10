Police Beat Issue 6 Fall 2017

The following information is compiled from UCAPD incident reports

Suspect of video voyeurism arrested

Joseph Robert Delani was charged with video voyeurism and a conduct code violation on Sept. 25 and was arrested and issued a ban from UCA.

UCAPD was notified by phone of an incident that occurred off-campus at

Martin Street. Delani was arrested.

“There are times when we can make a warrantless felony arrest,” Public Relations and Information

Officer Michael Hopper said. “We have to have probable cause to make that arrest, in which case our officers decided there was enough probable cause to make that arrest without a warrant.”

The case is currently under investigation as of Oct. 2.

Student reports stolen backpack, thief found

Marc Anthony Alvarado Alvarez was arrested and charged with breaking or entering, public intoxication and criminal mischief on Sept. 27 for stealing student Erin Mecum’s backpack while intoxicated and breaking her laptop charger.

Alvarez’s car was parked in the middle of the intersection between Baridon when officers approached.

While one officer performed a sobriety test, another officer arrived and saw a white and purple backpack with a computer in the backseat of the car.

The items had the same description as Mecum’s stolen property.

Alvarez was arrested for public intoxication.

Student hospitalized after running into wall

Student Morgan Hahn was taken to the hospital on Sept. 25 after running into a brick wall on the south side of Carmichael Hall.

Students Tray Dickson and Andrew Neighbors said they had been chasing Hahn with waterguns when she ran into the wall and started bleeding.

Dickson and Neighbors said they were just having fun and didn’t mean for anyone to get hurt.

After the incident, Hahn went to the Student Health Center.

The Student Health Center cleaned and assessed her wounds, and advised Hahn to go to the hospital for treatment.

Victims report harassment after roommate dispute

Students Braydon Brown and Austin Bayles reported harassing communications on Sept. 27, which they recieved at Baridon Hall after a roommate dispute.

Public Relations and Information Officer Michael Hopper said three roommates decided to divvy out chores and one wasn’t meeting his end of the deal.

Harassing phone calls were being sent out to the two victims and Hopper said there were three suspects:

Jack Parker, Joseph Foster and Daniel Kellogg.

However, the victims decided not to pursue charges.