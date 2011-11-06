Indian Students Celebrate Diwali

The Student Center Ballroom was filled with the sights and sounds of Indian culture Saturday night at the Diwali festival sponsored by the Indian Student Association.

Diwali is the abbreviation of the Sanskrit word “Deepavali,” which signifies “rows of lights.” It’s a beautiful traditional festival that people in India spend weeks preparing for by cleaning and decorating their homes.

Most the people at the festival on our campus wore traditional Indian costumes, ranging from lovely saris to handsome Sherwanis. Several Indian children were present, also clad in traditional native costumes.

There was a prayer, an introduction of the board members of the Indian Student Association and the playing of the American national anthem. Activities included classical Indian singing, a documentary film, kids’ dancing and a Bollywood fusion dance. The dancers mesmorized the crowd with their rhythmic moves and dazzling costumes.

After the Bollywood fusion dance, everyone sang the Indian national anthem and the dance floor was opened to the crowd.

It was a colorful, insightful event that highlighted the beauty of the Indian culture.