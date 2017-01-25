Coach Steve Campbell Receives $15,587 Raise

He led the Statesmen to a 27-8 record over three seasons. This season the Bears had a 8-1 Southland conference record, toppled the Sunbelt Conference competitor Arkansas State in Jonesboro and had UCA’s first Football Championship

According to the UCA Sports website, Coach Campbell was previously the head coach for the Delta State Statesmen in Cleveland, Mississippi from 1999-2001.

Since being hired on Dec. 13, 2013, Campbell has led the Bears to a winning 23-13 record.

UCA football coach Steve Campbell received a raise and contract extension allowing him to continue coaching into the 2020 season.

Subdivision playoff game ever hosted in Conway.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Campbell will now be paid $200,587 annually. He had an annual salary of $185,000 for the previous three seasons on his old contract.

Current UCA football players are excited to continue playing for Campbell.

“I’m happy to hear about the extension,” junior quarterback Hayden Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand said that since Campbell has been here, the team has gotten better and better.

“We made it two rounds deep this year and I think we can win a national championship with him if we continue to improve,” Hildebrand said.

The Bears made it to the second round of the FCS Championship this season, beating Illinois State University at home but losing to Eastern Washington University.

Eastern Washington later lost in the semi nals. Campbell is currently recruiting players for the upcoming 2017 season.

The Bears had 18 seniors on the team in 2016, including halfback Cody Dauksch and the record-breaking wide receiver Desmond Smith.

“I don’t know too much about the recruiting. I only know a couple names, but the recruits are visiting these next few weekends and this past weekend so we will know more soon,” Hildebrand said.

The Bears’ 2017 season begins on Sept. 2 against Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas.

Photo by Zach Keast