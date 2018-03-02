Athletic Department Enters Deal With Nike

The UCA Athletic Department will end its partnership with Adidas and enter into a 5-year partnership with Nike through sports retailer Best Supply Network Sports beginning July 1.

“Nike is giving us a better financial package than Adidas,” UCA Director of Athletics Brad Teague said.

He said the department is in its final year of a 5-year agreement with Adidas.

Teague said that last fall, the department sent out a request for proposal for an agreement for the next five years with an athletic apparel brand.

“We received three responses: Nike, Adidas, UnderArmour,” Teague said. “A committee reviewed the proposals and selected Nike.”

He said the coaches and student athletes are excited about the change and the use of the most recognizable brand in the industry.

“I’m pretty excited about it,” sophomore quarterback Braelyn Smith said. “I think all of the guys are. Everyone likes new stuff, and Nike is definitely a top brand in our sport. I think it’s big for all of the sports teams and the university.”

Freshman softball player Reagan Sperling said the softball team is also excited about the new partnership with Nike.

“I feel like the athletic department has wanted this for a long time and we are all happy to have it now. I know my coaches are excited about it as well,” Sperling said.

Teague said all UCA sports teams will be using Nike for the first time beginning July 1. He said prior to the previous five-year partnership with Adidas, each team used whichever brand they chose.

The department began its partnership with Adidas in July 2013, using the brand to provide footwear and uniforms for all athletes.

Collegiate Select Vice President Ray Buck told UCA Sports “this agreement with University of Central Arkansas affirms our highest aspirations for BSN’s Collegiate Select program: delivering elite, customized products and services to our college customers. We are excited to partner with the Bears to elevate the performance and impact of their top-notch and growing athletic program.”

According to the UCASports website, BSN Sports is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment.

A division of Varsity Brands, BSN Sports markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the U.S.