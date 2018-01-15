Another Donaghey shop, Blue Sail Coffee is closing down

Blue Sail Coffee, located in Donaghey Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, will be closing doors on Friday, Jan. 19th after less than a year at the location.

According to Owner and UCA alumnus Kyle Tabor, they’re only closing the blue sail on Donaghey. However, there is still one in Conway downtown on front st.

“Just like the other tenants of the Donaghey building, we couldn’t sustain business. Sales weren’t high enough and expenses were too high,” Tabor said.

According to Tabor, traffic was very seasonal at the store and community engagement was not received as expected.

“We were becoming part of the campus culture, but the biggest issue was we got off to a very rough and slow start for the whole company. Maybe if we hung in we would have made it but those first 12 months would be hard to overcome,”Tabor said “Also there’s going to be about $150,000 that we put into the space that we will be paying for a long time.”

For more information visit their facebook page: @Bluesailcoffee