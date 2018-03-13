Faculty and Staff Feature: Quinton Lane

Quinton Lane is a graduate student in the college student personnel and services administration program, and he is also the resident coordinator of Short/Denney Hall on campus.

As a resident coordinator, Lane is an employee of the housing department and supervises the Resident Assistants in the building. He also facilitates programs and events around campus and in the freshman residence hall.

“My dream job is to be happy with whatever I am doing. I couldn’t even tell you a specific position because I do not want to limit myself to one particular position,” Lane said.

A few long-term goals that influenced Lane’s degree choices are fostering a learning environment that challenges students in ways that make them better citizens in the work force, and also the need to be a resource on campus that allows students to have the good undergraduate experience that Lane had.

“If it’s easy, it’s not worth it,” Lane said.

A few of his other favorite mottos are: “there is joy to be found in each and every day. It’s all good,” “treat yourself…but within your means,” and “live your best life.”

When Lane isn’t working in his office, he’s hammocking, hiking, shopping, enjoying a nice margarita and hanging with friends.

Last semester, Lane actively attended the football games and rallied the student section. He even won a dance competition at one event.

Originally from Florence, Alabama, Lane attended undergrad at the University of Northern Alabama where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business.

At UNA, he was awarded “University Man of the Year.”

No matter what he’s doing or who he’s doing it for, Lane tries to be one of the most visible and active staff members on campus.

Photo by Hunter Moore.