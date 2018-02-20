Faculty and Staff Feature: Michael Hopper

Public Relations and Information Officer Michael Hopper tells how he became an officer for the University of Central Arkansas Police Department.

Hopper started school at UCA in 1996 as a freshman majoring in history and minoring in Computer Information Systems. In 1998, he became as a student worker at UCAPD as a Campus Service Officer.

As a CSO, Hopper would issue parking tickets during the day and secure campus at night.

Hopper worked as a dispatcher at the dispatcher center during the summer of 1999. He worked the overnight hours from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. or 8 a.m. while going to school full time.

“I think I was taking twelve hours, but during the summer I was not taking that much. I was taking one or two classes a summer while I was working in dispatcher,” Hopper said.

During the summer of 2000, Hopper was hired as a full-time campus police officer. He had to quit school for the fall semester, so he could go to the police academy.

“I started the academy in September of 2000 and finished the academy in 12 or 13 weeks in the middle of December of 2000,” Hopper said.

The summer of 2000, Hopper went back to school to finish his degree and he only lacked five or six classes, but he would only take six hours during the semester. He would try to schedule his class the earliest that he could.

“I would get off of work and I would have an hour before I had to be in class. As soon as I finished class, I would either go home and study and try to get in bed, so I could get back up and do it again the next day,” Hopper said.

Hopper had other responsibilities besides work and school. He said he had to go to court and shuffle everything around, so his schedule could workout for him.

“It was difficult at times, but I was running on very little sleep. Sometimes, I would only get three to four hours of sleep a day, but it was what I had to do so I could finish my college degree while maintaining a job,” Hopper said.

Hopper got a job with the campus police department to earn some money. He wanted a job where he didn’t have to go off campus.

“It allowed me the job that I was doing and the checkpoints. It allowed me time to study at night while I was still able to study at work. It is not something that you are able to run into. If you are working then you are working, but this was one of those work study things that allowed me to actually study while I was working sometimes,” Hopper said.

Hopper said he liked UCA and he wanted to get his foot in the door to get him to start working for UCA full time.

Hopper said he was always service oriented and was heavily involved in boy scouts, which helped him decide on being a cop. Hopper said he loved the idea of doing something that was bigger than him for a job.

“I really went into this position with the idea that I have the opportunity to help people. I have the opportunity to possible make an impact on somebody else life in a positive way and it is something that I still believe,” Hopper said.

Hopper quit his job with UCAPD in Spring 2009 for personal reasons and returned to UCA in 2014.

Photo by John Anderson