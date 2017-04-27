UCA Throws Some Glitter, Makes It Rain

Kesha and the Creepies brought the house down in the Farris Center, and performed her classic, crazy and fun songs like “Tik Tok,” “Cannibal” and “Timber” on April 25.

The band, “Nightly” opened the show for her and played for 45 minutes.

The crowd was very diverse. There were women and men there, along with young girls ranging from 13 to 19 years old. These girls didn’t necessarily grow up with Ke$ha’s music, but were still there to support her.

She came out in a crazy, rainbow, bedazzled fringe jacket and bedazzled pants. The performance was nothing less than I expected.

At one point she started “stripping” on the stage and ripped off her pants and jacket to reveal a fringe, cowgirl-like romper and wore cowgirl boots.

The backdrop of her stage said “F*ck the World” in light up letters, which seemed to be part of her theme. When she started her set she said if anything ever bums us out to stick our middle fingers to it and say “f*ck the world.”

She opened with the song “We R Who We R” and completely took the stage with her insane, quirky, inappropriate presence. After the song was over one of her band members waved a rainbow flag around the stage to show her support for the LGBT community.

She also expressed that she occasionally enjoys drugs, to which the crowd shouted and jumped, leading her into the next song, “Your Love is My Drug.”

She continued singing her well-known music such as “Take it Off” and “Cannibal.” She tossed glitter up in the air repeatedly during these songs and even beat on a drum covered in glitter. During “Cannibal” she pretended to eat a band members heart and tossed even more glitter everywhere.

She wrapped up her performance with “Tik Tok” and came back for an encore. She finished the night with “Timber” and “Die Young.” The floor was covered in glitter and confetti by the end of the night.

Photos by Lauren Swaim