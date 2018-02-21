“Black Panther” Revolutionizes Genre, Explores Complex Themes

Marvel Studios’ latest release, “Black Panther,” transcends the traditional superhero flick by delving into complex themes, including cultural preservation and colonialism.

The film offers this commentary both directly through dialogue and indirectly through symbolism, with the end product resulting in a standout amongst recent Marvel features.

“Black Panther” tackles the question of how to respond to the historical mistake of colonialism by offering two distinct ideologies: that of the titular Black Panther, Wakandan king T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and that of the film’s primary antagonist Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).

Set in the fictional East African nation of Wakanda, the film picks up by recounting how Wakandan citizens discover a metal called vibranium. Vibranium led the way to a technological revolution in Wakanda, providing technology capable of healing bullet wounds in a day as well as many other beneficial uses.

However, the state maintained African culture alongside these technological advancements by utilizing traditional African cultural aesthetics. Because vibranium is so powerful, though, Wakandan citizens had to hide their advanced nation and metal from peering eyes and greedy hands in order to protect themselves.

T’Challa longs to share this technology with the rest of the world and help impoverished communities with it, therefore representing the ideology of learning from the mistakes of colonization and improving upon them.

However, Killmonger wants to utilize the technology to revolt against the rest of the world, thereby representing the ideology of learning from colonization by acting first and become the oppressors rather than the oppressed.

Therefore, when the two battle, it becomes not only an external battle between characters, but a symbolic

internal battle between the two reactions. Despite the fact that Killmonger represents an ideology that the movie ultimately considers wrong, his goal is relatable.

He doesn’t want the black men and women in other parts of the world to suffer while the people in Wakanda flourish. It is mentioned how black Americans suffer from mass incarceration, drug problems and poverty.

Therefore, keeping the vibranium a secret is a betrayal to those suffering in other parts of the world.

This also segues into the movie’s theme of cultural preservation. When Black Panther speaks to W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya) about sharing technology with the rest of the world to help other societies, W’Kabi mentions how, if that were to happen, Wakanda would become like everywhere else.

Essentially, W’Kabi is saying that Wakanda would lose its cultural significance and the rest of the world would use the technology to colonize Wakanda and assimilate their culture.

This adds another layer of nuance to the already complex and layered film. With an all-star cast, gripping cinematography and compelling screenwriting, “Black Panther” is easily one of 2018’s most rightfully lauded films, earning it the top space at the domestic box office.

“Black Panther” is now playing at Cinemark Towne Centre and XD in Conway and is rated PG-13 for prolonged sequences of action violence and a brief rude gesture.

Photo from Super Hero Hype.