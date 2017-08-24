Welcome Week Focuses on Student Involvement

UCA’s 2017 Welcome Week for incoming freshmen began Aug. 20 in the midst of freshmen moving in and claiming UCA as their new home.

Welcome Week was orchestrated by Student Orientation Staff, though several organizations on campus were involved in the week’s events.

“It’s been very nice having events that kind of force you to get out and meet new people and get use to the environment.” freshman Abby Qualdt said.

Day one consisted mostly of moving in, but the real fun began when the students-only playfair was held that night at the HPER Center.

Monday, Aug. 21 featured mandatory meetings for new students, as well as activities throughout the day, such as a picnic lunch with faculty, battle prep for the residence halls competing in Battle of the Halls and a Bear Den stroll off presented by the UCA Greeks. The night ended with a casino night themed Monday Night Madness, held in the Student Center.

Tuesday, Aug. 22 events included a dodgeball tournament in the HPER Center, carnival night held in the front lawn of the Christian Cafeteria and Battle of the Halls on the Intramural Recreational Field, to which State Hall was deemed victorious.

Wednesday, Aug. 23, the last full day of Welcome Week, consisted of Conway Daze, a gathering of Conway businesses and UCA organizations and a football scrimmage and pep rally at Estes Stadium.

Thursday, Aug. 24 was dedicated to students adjusting to the first day of classes and Friday, Aug. 25 will end Welcome Week with Bear Blast, the first annual Donaghey Block Party.

“I really like seeing all of the new students come and make relationships with each other and also just have spirit for the school and really find their home here,” senior SOSer Angelina Marconi said. “I’m big about UCA being home to everybody, and anyone can find that through organizations or residence halls, etc. And it’s really cool to make relationships with all of the incoming freshman because it’s really personable. It warms my heart to see them get so excited during welcome week activities.”

