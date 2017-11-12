UCA Dancers United Encourages Member, Group Growth

If UCA students have heard the Greek Step Show trumpeting through the campus air, they’ve encountered Dancers United.

In Feb 2009, four UCA students combined the local campus dance groups Top Knotch and United to enlist a new Student Organization: Dancers United.

Of those still at UCA is the main choreographer UCA Alumni Brittany Kimborough. Senior Candice D. Ball is the current president, and senior Darshan Nichols is the current Vice President.

The organization meets every Monday in the Student Center at 6 p.m. and the only qualifications for entry into is, as on their OrgSync page, “the ability and eagerness to learn” and students that are “dedicated” and “self-disciplined”.

Once those values are mustered, the dancers are honed in a variety of dance styles and build a repertoire of videos that can be presented to talent agencies.

Dancers United hosts two major events, the Greek Step Show, an annual spring talent showcase in Reynold’s Performance Hall, and enlists its members in any dance opportunity on campus like “Bridge in Gap,” the most recent being the interpretative dance event “Sex on Stage.”

Aside from those major events, they appear frequently at the intermission of pageants.

DU’s schedule is moment to moment. They take any chances they hear about to show off their dancers, so each member has to be on their toes for anytime a campus or local gathering needs dance.

“The purpose of Dancer’s United is to merge various dancing styles and capabilities in order to bring students together through the art of dance,” Faculty Advisor Robyn Williams said. “Dance has a way of bringing individuals together to promote teamwork and creative regardless of race, social status, gender, culture, etc. Dancer’s United strives to do this through performances and community service throughout the institution and the community of Conway.”

In that way, Dancers United helps integrate the diverse people of Conway and UCA on this one broad aesthetic, and it’s still growing. Even as it grows and hosts new events, it stays true to that.

“This year we will also be having a fall showcase this will also be our first time having a fall showcase too. Although we are a RSO, we consider ourselves family, we strive to push each other to follow our dreams and reach our goals,” Nichols said.



Expect to see this twirling family’s next performance Dec. 1 7 p.m. at Ida Waldron.