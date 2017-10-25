Symphonic Band, Wind Ensemble Perform First Fall Concert

The UCA Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble performed with featured graduate percussionist Carter Harlan on Oct. 12 at Reynolds Performance Hall.

Directed by Associate Director of Bands Brantley Douglas, the symphonic band began the concert with “Symphonic Movement” by Czech-American composer Vaclav Nelhybel.

Afterward, graduate conductor Mykala Parker conducted the symphonic band in its performance of Gordon Jacob’s “The Earle of Oxford’s March.”

The symphonic band then played Leonard Berstein’s “Candidate Suite” and concluded its performance with Ralph Williams’s “Toccata Marziale.”

Freshman French horn player Danica Tran said the symphonic band had been preparing for the performance since the fall semester started.

She also said she enjoys playing for Douglas.

“Mr. Douglas is great,” Tran said. “He’s very charismatic.”

The wind ensemble commenced their performance with Ron Nelson’s “Rocky Point Holiday.”

The ensemble was conducted by Director of Bands Ricky Brooks.

“Dr. Brooks is one of the most experienced and professional conductors I have had the privilege to work with,” Harlan said. “He pushes the ensemble musically and programs music that is both challenging and satisfying to play.”

Harlan was the featured soloist in John Mackey’s “Drum Music.” Throughout the song, he played several percussion instruments.

“I began work on ‘Drum Music’ before classes began in August,” Harlan said. “It is a little over 11 minutes of constant playing, so it took me several weeks to get it ready for the first rehearsal with the wind ensemble in early September.”

Harlan is a co-winner of the UCA Wind Ensemble Student Spotlight Competition, which is an annual competition aimed at recognizing members of the Wind Ensemble.

“Last semester, I recorded a large work for solo marimba called ‘Northern Lights,’ and I submitted that recording for the competition,” Harlan said. “I am very grateful for having been given the opportunity\ to perform the wind ensemble as one of the winners.”

Following “Drum Music,” Parker took the stage again to conduct the wind ensemble in its performance of Aaron Perrine’s “Only Light.”

To conclude the night, the Wind Ensemble played Boris Kazhevnikov’s “Symphony No. 3 ‘Slavynskaya.’”

The next wind ensemble and symphonic band concert will be at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 in Reynolds Performance Hall.