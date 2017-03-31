SGA Partially Funds Rock the Yard Performance

SGA only funded a portion of the requested SAFA funding for Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity for their performance during Rock the Yard.

SGA voted to fund only a portion of the amount, during the appeal, because the fraternity gave false information concerning their number of members during the SAFA hearing.

“They didn’t take the request seriously and they provided false information,” Vice President of Finance and senior Ryan Pfaff said.

A representative from the fraternity, junior Jacob Kent, requested funds to cover the $25,000 fee to bring Soulja Boy to perform during Rock the Yard.

The fraternity was denied the full funded amount during the SAFA hearing and made an appeal during SGA’s March 13 meeting to ask for more money.

SGA unanimously voted to allocate only $10,000 for the performance, $81.25 for advertising and decided to cover 75 percent of police and security fees.

Senior Class Representative Emilia Barrick books performers in her position on the Student Activity Board.

After the appeal, she looked up the booking fee for Soulja Boy which she found to be only $15,000. This information came after the discussion was closed and couldn’t be used in the vote.

SGA also discussed lowering the $800 nightly fee at Reynolds Performance Hall price for students who want to book their performances.

“This is a huge price to pay for a facility on campus that’s available for students,” President Kelsey Broaddrick said.

SGA spoke to General Manager of ARAMARK Jim Nabors about changing the cafeteria hours.

Nabors said they were unable to make those changes this semester because meal plans had dropped by 400 but was excited that the possibility of many incoming freshman could make this change.

“We’ve got a great class coming in so we shouldn’t have any problems,” Nabors said.

The Campus Involvement Committee is planning a Spirit Booster on Dead Day to keep spirits high during finals.