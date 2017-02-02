RSO Highlight: Phi Iota Alpha

“La Unión De La Patria Latinoamericana.”

This, meaning The Union of the Latin American Homeland, is the vision of a new fraternity welcomed to UCA’s greek life.

Phi Iota Alpha is a new latino fraternity on campus.

Their chapter was established in the Fall of 2016 and even though they are a latino based fraternity Phi Iota Alpha president Daniel Ramirez said it is open to anyone who wants to join.

“It’s not just aimed for Latinos. We have certain values such as academic excellence and professionalism, and anyone who values those two things and have the want to empower the latino culture and community, are welcome.” Ramirez said.

The six founding members include Daniel Ramirez, Paul Torrez, Ambrocio Vasquez, Javier Hernandez, Erick Sekely, and Victor Barrientos.

“I have enjoyed being in the brotherhood thus far, founding member, Eric Sekely said. “I love the fact that it welcomes everyone, especially those with a special interest in strengthening, uplifting, and unifying the Latino community.”

According to phiota.info, Phi Iota Alpha Fraternity Incorporated is the oldest latino fraternity in existence.

According to their website, “Through it all, Phi Iota Alpha Latino Fraternity continues to fulfill its distinct goals by uniting its members fraternally in a manner in which, individually and collectively, they will contribute towards the fulfillment of the organization’s mission and ideology; fomenting “the scientific study of the social, economical, and political problems of Pan-America;” and serving “as a source of personal growth in which in conjunction with academic preparation, each brother will find an appropriate environment to develop.”

The fraternity contains 61 chapters and 19 colonies throughout the US.

For more information about the group follow them on their instagram @uca_phiotas or check them out on orgsync, or visit their website at phiota.info.

Image Courtesy of pbs.twimg.com