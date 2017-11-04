People Of UCA: Louise Thomas

Junior international exchange student Louise Thomas said choosing to leave her home in the Brittany region of northwest France took a lot of courage because family is important to her.

“Living my student life far away from home and from my family made me realize how independent I could be,” Thomas said.

Thomas will graduate in May 2018 with a bachelor’s in information and communication from the Catholic University of the West in Vannes, France.

She aspires to work as a communication advisor for a company, specializing in public relations and marketing.

Thomas said she doesn’t like being stuck in a daily routine and wants to experience different things.

Thomas also said she likes knowing where her life is heading and appreciates seeing the fulfillment of her goals.

“When I was younger, I used to be a bit lost but now I know what I want and where I want to be,” she said.

Organization is important to Thomas. She said she always keeps an eye on her Google Calendar and her bullet journal, where she makes to-do lists.

Thomas said she doesn’t consider herself a bossy person, but she will lead others if they don’t make decisions quickly enough.

Whenever Thomas has free time, she enjoys sharing drinks on terraces with friends, reading novels and binge-watching TV shows like “Sherlock” and “Broadchurch.”

Her two favorites books are Joël Dicker’s “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair” and George Orwell’s “1984.”

She also enjoys spending weeknights playing cards and eating out with her parents and sister.

From time to time, she goes running with her father.

During her semester at UCA, Thomas has met people from Colombia, Belgium and Saudi Arabia.

Thomas said that she values the chance to study abroad because it has been a very rewarding opportunity.

After returning to France and graduating, Thomas is considering completing a master’s degree at the EFAP school of communication in either Paris or Lyon.

In the meantime, she is looking forward to improving her English in the U.S., meeting new people and discovering more about southern American culture.