People of UCA: Simeon Simmons

Sophomore Simeon Simmons of Little Rock is majoring in biology and aspires to be a dermatologist.

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, although the U.S. population is becoming more diverse, the field of dermatology remains remarkably monochromatic because there is a significant lack of diversity among dermatologists — especially when it comes to the representation of African Americans.

“I could have chosen the chemistry route, but I have more passion toward biology,” Simmons said. “Also, during my high school years, I had to go to the dermatologist frequently because of different skin conditions. I have super sensitive skin.”

Simmons has five siblings: three sisters and two brothers.

“My younger sister goes here, actually, and my two older sisters both graduated from UCA,” Simmons said.

Simmons described her childhood home life as very crowded.

“However, a big family is always great because you always have a little team, so when you’re in trouble or need something there is always somebody there,” Simmons said. “They’re kind of like eternal best friends.”

Simmons also has a passion for reading and writing. She said when she was a younger she tried writing novels.

When Simmons was in high school, she was involved in of the journalism program and wrote student features and news stories. At UCA, Simmons is a member of the Minority Mentorship Program.

“I like the program. I was a mentee my freshman year, and now I am a sophomore and I am a mentor,” Simmons said. “You get to build a relationship with people better and help people who were in the position you were in the year before.”

Simmons’ role model is her mom.

“My mom is an amazing, phenomenal woman who always puts herself last,” Simmons said. “She makes sure everyone is okay before she tends to herself, and sometimes she doesn’t because she’s tending to others.”

Simmons also praised her dad for being strong and inspiring growth in everyone. Simmons, who is an introvert, challenges herself to get out of her comfort zone.

She enjoys doing a variety of things — except playing sports.Simmons graduates in 2020 and would like to attend the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Photo by Thomas Banh.