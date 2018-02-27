‘#MeToo’ Exhibit Spotlights Empowering Artwork

The Black Box Gallery held a reception for students’ artwork in support of the #MeToo movement to raise awareness of sexual harassment on Feb. 15.

The #MeToo movement seeks to inform victims of sexual harassment that they are not alone. The movement, which rose to prominence soon after allegations of sexual misconduct against film producer Harvey Weinstein emerged in October 2017, raises support for survivors of sexual misconduct.

Senior Christen Danner said he felt the exhibit helped raise awareness.

“You would think people already know about #MeToo, but a lot do not, and it’s definitely a relevant subject based off what has been happening on campus,” Danner said.

Women and their bodies are often objectified, and the movement exposes how often this is the case.

“I think it’s great that they have an exhibit dealing with this subject matter. It seems like this is reaching a critical tide,” Art Department Chair Jeff Young said. “What it all comes down to is the perception of a woman.”

Many pieces of the artwork in the exhibits displayed women’s bodies in a positive, empowering light.

“People in the art department view this differently than others outside it. I wish we could see the difference on how artists versus those on the outside world see a naked body,” said senior Anna Wagner.

Senior Terri Adkison, who painted “Boobs on a Shelf/Engineers Can Have Boobs,” said her painting was inspired by her days of trying to be an engineer and being told she could not work as a female engineer.

Adkison said she was inspired by artist Wayne Thiebaud and said she was influenced by her experiences of sexual harassment in engineering to develop a work of art that puts women and breasts in a positive light.

An issue with the “#MeToo” exhibit that Wagner pointed out was that men weren’t represented.

“I wish men would open up and share their stories. I feel it’s mostly women. Definitely know there’s a lot of men who’ve been sexually harassed,” Wagner said.

Photos and story by Callie Barnett.