Doo Wop Project Performs, Singer Rips Pants

The Doo Wop Project brought music, dancing and a pair of ripped pants, 7:30 p.m. March 4, to the Reynolds Performance Hall.

The group performed a combination of classic doo-wop and contemporary music while talking about their history in music.

The first song performed was “That’s My Desire,” which the group said is like a right of passage for doo-wop singers.

Throughout the night, band members behind the singers performed solos, and were introduced by the singers.

The group moved on to “Oh Rose Marie,” then went from classic to newer with Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel.”

All the singers had a point of the night where they talked about their history because none of them are the designated “lead singer,” singer Dominic Scaglione Jr. said.

“We all take verses, and we try not to make the guy the star; the group is the star,” Dominic said.

After singing Michael Jackson, singer Charl Brown talked about growing up listening to doo-wop music, which led to him playing Smokey Robinson in the Broadway show “Motown the Musical.”

“People say I’m the life of the party,” Brown said. “But I wasn’t the only one in ‘Motown the Musical.’”

“That’s right: I’m the other black guy,” singer Dwayne Cooper quipped.

Brown later met Smokey Robinson, and said whenever they see each other now, Robinson smiles and says “Hey, me!”

Brown gained film knowledge relating to movies his brothers watched, like “Goodfellas” and “A Bronx Tale,” so the group went on to play “I Only Have Eyes for You” from the soundtrack from “A Bronx Tale.”

More contemporary sound came after this, with the group saying they wanted to appeal to the younger generation as well as the older, then performing “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz.

After was another classic, “Come Go With Me” by the Del Vikings, during which the saxophone player had a solo.

Scaglione didn’t return for the next songs, while the rest performed “It’s All Right” by the Impressions, and “Sherry” by the Four Seasons.

Scaglione came back after this, and explained his parents had him listen to oldies music when he was growing up, and his father still often tells them about songs they should sing in the group.

Scaglione later auditioned for the part of Frankie Valli in the Jersey Boys, and landed the role on his 22nd birthday.

“I’m very grateful for that experience, and that it brought me here,” Scaglione said.

This segued into Scaglione singing the Franki Valli signature song, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” as a solo.

The group later gave their music director and pianist Santino Alenardo “Sonny” Paledino explain his work with the group, when he explained his uncle was a member of Johnny Maestro and the Brooklyn Bridge.

Later, as Cooper took prominence singing “Speedoo,” he ran through the crowd, danced around and finished with a split, which caused his pant leg to rip.

Anyone who hadn’t noticed the pants got a clue from the group, as Scaglione made an effort to get close to Cooper and point out the tear as he laughed.

The group were to perform inButte, Montana after UCA, and is looking forward to albums, tv and going on to Europe.

“We never thought it was gonna take off like this,” Scaglione said. “We want to see how far we can take it.

Photo by Lauren Swaim