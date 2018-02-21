The Echo Chamber: Roommates-Friends or Foes?

Roommates, can’t live with ‘em, can’t pay rent without ‘em.

Sometimes living with another person is a struggle. Everyone is on different schedules and we all have different agendas.

Just because you’re roommates doesn’t mean you’re friends, and it doesn’t mean you have to be.

I’ve ended friendships, started friendships and strengthened friendships with my roommates.

In my first two years of college I had four different roommates. That’s right, I had a new roommate every semester my freshman and sophomore year.

One of my good friends from high school was my first roommate. We lived together in Conway Hall and she was super excited to decorate and personalize the dorm. She even wanted our dorm decorations to match.

My first semester was a struggle. Not because of my roommate — things were actually going really good — it was because I wasn’t making the friends I wanted to make.

I was really lonely and I would mostly hang out with my highschool friends. I know, so lame.

I remember this day like it was yesterday. It was the Monday before Thanksgiving break and my roommate walked in with a serious, “Hey, I need to talk to you about something.”

She was moving out.

She claimed she had gotten a “better offer” to go live with another friend in Bear Hall.

I was absolutely crushed.

Who was I going to sit with at lunch? Was I going to finish out the rest of the year in a dorm by myself? Will I have to pay more to live by myself?

Her moving out affected my Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks. I dreaded going back to an empty dorm.

Not only was it empty because she was gone, but because she had bought most of the stuff to go in it. The rug, the lamp, the curtains and the TV. Most of my Christmas break was spent buying all new dorm stuff. Even now, I still don’t really talk to her.

Things got better though. A friend I met at SOAR was living on the floor above me and she was having trouble with her roommate. We ended up rooming together after I spent three weeks in the dorm alone.

Sophomore year I chose to live with a random roommate in New Hall. She was sweet, but we never really talked to each other. She was only there Tuesday through Thursday for classes because she had a job in her hometown.

It was pretty lonely, but honestly it was kind of nice. I practically had the space to myself.

A week into the spring semester she moved out to go live in an apartment. I wasn’t too upset because I didn’t really know her.

I figured I’d have the dorm to myself for the rest of the semester, until one day I heard a knock at the door.

My fourth roommate opened the door with a simple “Oh, hey, I’m your new roommate.” Most of the time we stayed in our rooms, but when we did talk we go along fine.

Now I live in an apartment with another girl I went to highschool with. Don’t worry, with the lease we signed she won’t be able to leave me. However, we have decided we don’t want to live together next year.

We both have other places to go and other people to live with.

Roommates aren’t always easy to live with, and they don’t always become the companions you want them to be.

Relationships with your roommates are only as important as you want them to be, and from my experiences separating the friend from the roommate is crucial.

You have to figure out if you want them to be your friend first, or your roommate, because it’s hard to be both sometimes.