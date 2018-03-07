The Echo Chamber: Balancing Hobbies and Homework

By Brody Arnold

Echo Sports Editor

College life and hobbies. The two don’t mix well, especially if one wants to be a successful student.

So how does one go about balancing the two?

A majority of what I’m going to say here is going to be hypocritical. A majority of what I’m going to say, I don’t follow too well myself.

However, the fact is that I’m in my fifth year of college, and I know what works and what doesn’t work when it comes to making it through college.

My biggest hobby, personally, is playing video games. Yours may be, and probably is, something else. You may love hiking, camping, watching movies, sewing, working out, etc.

The best method, which I still haven’t mastered myself, is making sure all of your school obligations are taken care of first. There are still many times I’ll put off an assignment till the last minute.

The truth is, when I do this I suffer more before I do the assignment than while I’m actually doing it.

This is because while I’m doing other things (usually playing video games) I constantly have the thought of “I have too many other things I should be doing right now” in the back of my mind.

This leads to unnecessary stress, and doesn’t allow me to enjoy whatever activity I’m doing as much as I normally would.

So a person should take care of school obligations first.

However, on the flip side, this can be unhealthy if they have large amounts of work to do. The mind is like any other part of a person’s body. It needs rest. So it’s okay to take breaks and do something more leisurely, but don’t lose track of time or put your assignments off till the last minute.